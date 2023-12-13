You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Brown University arrested 41 students Monday night following a sit-in at University Hall, where they demanded that the university divest its endowment from arms manufacturers, The Providence Journal reported.

The students were charged with “willful trespass within school buildings” after they refused to leave by the end of the business day, according to The Hill.

“The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable, and the University is prepared to escalate the level of criminal charges for future incidents of students occupying secure buildings,” university spokesman Brian Clark told The Providence Journal

Most Popular

The protest, which was also intended as a show of support for Brown junior Hisham Awartani, who was shot and paralyzed by a gunman in Burlington, Vt., over Thanksgiving weekend, was organized by Brown Divest Coalition, a group urging Brown “to promote a permanent ceasefire by divesting from companies that facilitate the genocide in Gaza.”

Last month 20 students from Jews for Ceasefire Now were arrested in the same place for the same reason. The Israel-Hamas war has reinvigorated the national student movement for divestment from companies doing business with Israel.

President Christina Paxson met with students during Monday’s protest and received their list of demands. She responded with a two-page letter reaffirming her earlier decision not to raise such recommendations with the Brown Corporation, The Boston Globe reported, but she encouraged students to submit a new request to the appropriate committee “to examine allegations of ‘social harm’ with respect to the investment or expenditure of University ﬁnancial resources.”

Next Story

Photo illustration of Harvard president Claudine Gay.
Governance Executive Leadership
Harvard Board Backs Embattled President

The Harvard Corporation came to Claudine Gay’s defense Tuesday, showing unanimous support in the face of mounting ten

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Found In

Business

More from Quick Takes

A state capitol building lit up at night
Quick Takes
Fallout From Wisconsin System’s Failed Deal
A blonde woman sitting at a panel
Quick Takes
Penn’s Magill Faces Fallout From Antisemitism Hearing
Virginia Foxx, a white woman with short white hair, stands at a podium in a blue blazer.
Quick Takes
House Education Panel to Investigate Harvard, Penn, MIT