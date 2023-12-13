You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

One Evergreen State College student died and two were hospitalized following what authorities suspect is carbon monoxide poisoning, The Olympian reported.

All three students were in the Washington State college’s modular housing, small buildings that house six students each. A student residence manager was unable to reach the students on Monday night, leading an Evergreen police officer to break down the door. He found the students and tried to revive them but was also hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning after the rescue attempt.

It is unclear if anyone had been alerted to a carbon monoxide leak in the building. A contractor had responded to CO alarms near the modular housing facilities earlier in the day.