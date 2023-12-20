You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Michigan State University has settled with the families of three students who were killed during a mass shooting on the university’s East Lansing campus in February, The New York Times reported. The university will pay $5 million to each family, for a total settlement of $15 million.

“While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support and relief to these impacted families,” MSU trustee Dan Kelly said in a statement to the newspaper.

The lawsuits centered around claims that the university’s safety infrastructure was not up to par; buildings lacked door locks and an adequate security camera system, The Lansing State Journal reported in June, when the suits were filed. Four out of the five students who were injured in the shooting also sued the university.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

According to the lawyer for the family of Alexandria Verner, one of the three students killed, “This case was never about blaming Michigan State University … Instead, the Verner family has sought answers as to how this could be prevented in the future.”

Verner’s parents said at a press conference they would use the settlement funds to honor their daughter’s legacy through the creation of a scholarship.