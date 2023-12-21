You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Steven Almquist, professor of English and associate provost for arts and sciences at Spring Hill College, in Alabama, has been chosen as provost at Mount St. Joseph University, in Ohio.

Virginia Fraire, vice provost for student success and strategic initiatives at the University of Texas at El Paso, has been appointed president of Lone Star College’s University Park campus, also in Texas.

Caroline Attardo Genco, interim provost and senior vice president at Tufts University, in Massachusetts, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Mark R. Ginsburg, provost and executive vice president of George Mason University, in Virginia, has been selected as president of Towson University, in Maryland.

Bennie Lambert, vice president for student success at Lone Star College’s Cyfair campus, in Texas, has been chosen as president of the college’s North Harris campus.

De 'Reese Reid-Hart, vice president of instruction at Lone Star College’s Montgomery campus, in Texas, has been named president there.

Claudia E. San Miguel, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M International University, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs there.

Kyle Washut, academic dean at Wyoming Catholic College, has been appointed president there.