A gunman killed at least 15 people and wounded dozens of others at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, making it the worst mass shooting in the history of the Czech Republic.

The 24-year-old shooter, who has not been identified but was reportedly a student at the university, died at the scene, according to news reports.

The head of the Czech police told journalists that the shooter had planned the attack and had probably been inspired by mass shootings elsewhere, The Financial Times reported.