Today on the Academic Minute: Ahyeon Koh, associate professor in the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science at Binghamton University, discusses how collecting perspiration can help track our health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

And please catch up if you missed episodes earlier this week about treating neurodivergent clients in addiction or preventing osteoporosis.

Harvard president Claudine Gay, a Black woman wearing black-framed glasses, at a congressional hearing in December.
Governance Executive Leadership
Harvard President to Step Down Amid Controversy

Besieged by charges of plagiarism—on top of a disastrous appearance before a congressional hearing on antisemitism—Cl

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

