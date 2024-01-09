You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Scott Carnz, provost at City University of Seattle, in Washington State, has been chosen as provost at LIM College, in New York.

Kiho Kim, professor of environmental science and executive director of the Center for Teaching, Research & Learning at American University, in Washington, D.C., has been chosen as provost and dean of the college at Washington College, in Maryland.

Vlado Perkovic, dean of medicine and health at the University of New South Wales, in Australia, has been selected as provost there.

Melur K. Ramasubramanian, vice president for research and professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of Virginia, has been named executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost of the State University of New York system.

William Scott Rule, former president of West Georgia Technical College, has been selected as president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, in Kentucky.