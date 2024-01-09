You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Scott Carnz, provost at City University of Seattle, in Washington State, has been chosen as provost at LIM College, in New York.

Kiho Kim, professor of environmental science and executive director of the Center for Teaching, Research & Learning at American University, in Washington, D.C., has been chosen as provost and dean of the college at Washington College, in Maryland.

Vlado Perkovic, dean of medicine and health at the University of New South Wales, in Australia, has been selected as provost there.

Most Popular

Melur K. Ramasubramanian, vice president for research and professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of Virginia, has been named executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost of the State University of New York system.

William Scott Rule, former president of West Georgia Technical College, has been selected as president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, in Kentucky.

Next Story

A collage of quotes and images from the CPE report in response to Joint Resolution 98
Institutions Regional Public Universities
Kentucky Explores Creating New College in ‘Postsecondary Desert’

State lawmakers believe a new four-year university would help increase degree attainment in rural areas.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

Claudine Gay, a Black woman with short, dark hair wearing thick-framed black glasses, testified before Congress Dec. 5, 2023.
Opinion
Views
‘Depending on the Context’

Walter M. Kimbrough considers the context for a high-profile presidential resignation.

Photos of Penny Pritzker and Claudine Gay
Governance Executive Leadership
Who Failed Whom at Harvard?

Claudine Gay’s presidency lasted a mere six months.

A grayscale image of a keyboard with a red key labeled "PORN."
Opinion
Views
Joe Gow Should Be a Professor, Not a Chancellor

Jonathan Zimmerman argues Gow’s tenure shouldn’t be at risk after the former UW La Crosse chancellor posted pornograp