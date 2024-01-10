You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Purdue University will receive $100 million from Lilly Endowment Inc., marking the largest gift in the university’s history.

Half the funding will support the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business and half will go to Purdue Computes, which focuses on computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum.

“These transformational grants from Lilly Endowment are historic in both magnitude and vision,” said Purdue president Mung Chiang, noting that the grants will “further elevate Purdue’s excellence at scale for Indiana’s job creation, workforce brain gain and tech-driven prosperity. We are truly grateful for the tremendous support from Lilly Endowment.”

Most Popular

Next Story

College friends walking on campus and talking, having break after classes.
Student Success Health & Wellness
College Students Provide Mental Health Education to Peers

Learners show a preference for working with peers in addressing their mental health concerns.

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Found In

Fundraising

More from Quick Takes

webpage with the word FAFSA
Quick Takes
FAFSA Now Open Full-Time After Rocky Launch
A college campus with a bust of George Washington outside
Quick Takes
GW Settles COVID Lawsuit for $5.4 Million
Gate to college campus
Quick Takes
Harvard Early Applications Take a Dive