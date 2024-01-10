You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Purdue University will receive $100 million from Lilly Endowment Inc., marking the largest gift in the university’s history.

Half the funding will support the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business and half will go to Purdue Computes, which focuses on computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum.

“These transformational grants from Lilly Endowment are historic in both magnitude and vision,” said Purdue president Mung Chiang, noting that the grants will “further elevate Purdue’s excellence at scale for Indiana’s job creation, workforce brain gain and tech-driven prosperity. We are truly grateful for the tremendous support from Lilly Endowment.”