You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles plans to cut six sports at the end of the 2023–24 season, according to a Wednesday news release. Sports targeted for cuts are men’s cross-country, men’s rowing, men’s track and field, women’s rowing, women’s swimming, and women’s track and field.

Loyola Marymount currently sponsors 20 sports and is paring down to 14 offerings.

On a frequently asked questions page, Loyola officials said the cuts will be made because “current program offerings are not sustainable.” Reducing the number of sports will allow the university to achieve “competitive excellence” and provide “the best student-athlete experience,” it said.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Roughly 115 students and seven coaches will be affected by the decision.

Officials described the cuts as necessary to succeed in an evolving athletics environment.

“These changes also reflect the realities of the transformational changes impacting college athletics nationally. The NCAA landscape is changing rapidly, and schools of all sizes must adapt to provide the best student-athlete experience while becoming even more competitive,” Loyola Marymount athletic director Craig Pintens said in a statement to the campus community.

Affected students will retain their athletic scholarships, LMU noted.