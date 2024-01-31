You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The U.S. Education Department on Tuesday added the State University of New York at Binghamton and the University of Wisconsin at Madison to its list of institutions facing federal investigations for alleged discrimination on the basis of shared ancestry.

The department’s list of colleges, universities and K-12 school districts under investigation doesn’t specify what the investigation is about beyond a possible shared-ancestry violation of the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires federally funded institutions to protect students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has seen an influx in complaints alleging antisemitism or Islamophobia on college campuses since the Israel-Hamas war began in early October.

Since then, the department has opened 58 investigations into complaints about a K-12 district or a college—36 of which involve an institution of higher education. The agency began publicly listing institutions under investigation in mid-November.