Utah is the latest state to enact legislation against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives: Republican governor Spencer Cox signed a law Tuesday barring DEI programs at public universities and in the state government, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“We’ve been concerned about some DEI programs and policies, particularly with hiring practices, and this bill offers a balanced solution,” Cox said in a statement Tuesday.

The move follows similar legislation passed in Florida, Texas and other states in recent years.

In addition to barring DEI offices at public institutions, Utah’s new law will prevent colleges and government agencies from asking potential employees about their views on DEI or requiring them to submit statements reflecting their commitment to diversity.

Keith Grover, a Republican state senator who sponsored the bill, argued last week during the legislative process that banning DEI programs “ensures academic freedom on university campuses where all voices will be heard.”