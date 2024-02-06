You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Lynn D. Akey, vice president for student success, analytics and integrated planning at Minnesota State University at Mankato, has been appointed as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin at Parkside.

Genevieve Bell, director of the School of Cybernetics at Australian National University, has been named vice chancellor there.

Anne Howsare Boyens, provost at Des Moines Area Community College, in Iowa, has been selected as president of the Iowa Valley Community College District.

Jesse Pisors, vice president for university relations and advancement at Texas A&M University San Antonio, has been chosen as president of Pasco-Hernando State College, in Florida.

Ryan Quarles, commissioner of agriculture in Kentucky, has been appointed president of the Kentucky Community-Technical College System.

Constance St. Germain, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Capella University, in Minnesota, has been selected as president there.