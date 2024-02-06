You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Lynn D. Akey, vice president for student success, analytics and integrated planning at Minnesota State University at Mankato, has been appointed as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin at Parkside.

Genevieve Bell, director of the School of Cybernetics at Australian National University, has been named vice chancellor there.

Anne Howsare Boyens, provost at Des Moines Area Community College, in Iowa, has been selected as president of the Iowa Valley Community College District.

Most Popular

Jesse Pisors, vice president for university relations and advancement at Texas A&M University San Antonio, has been chosen as president of Pasco-Hernando State College, in Florida.

Ryan Quarles, commissioner of agriculture in Kentucky, has been appointed president of the Kentucky Community-Technical College System.

Constance St. Germain, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Capella University, in Minnesota, has been selected as president there.

Next Story

Calendar pages with FAFSA on them being torn up
Government Student Aid Policy
Another ‘Devastating’ FAFSA Delay

Colleges will not receive applicants’ federal aid information until March.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

Photo illustration of Arizona governor Katie Hobbs
Governance Executive Leadership
University of Arizona Begins to Address Financial Woes

Facing a projected $177 million budget deficit, UA administrators are working on a recovery plan amid sharp criticism

An image of the book jacket beside a picture of the author, Nicholas Dirks, a light-skinned man with gray hair and glasses
Governance Executive Leadership
‘A Roller-Coaster Ride From Start to Finish’

Former Berkeley chancellor Nicholas Dirks discusses his forthright new book, which recounts a tumultuous career in hi

A photo illustration showing the headlines of the dueling news releases, including "92% of those familiar with VCU Health development deal want answers from the VCU Health System board" and "VCU statement about the Commonwealth Poll" and "VCU administration negates Virginians’ voices, maligns Wilder School Commonwealth Poll credibility in conflict of interest over failed VCU Health development deal."
Governance Executive Leadership
Virginia Commonwealth’s News Release Battle—With Itself

The university’s public affairs school published poll results criticizing university leaders, who then insulted the p