DePauw University in Indiana has received $200 million to support liberal arts education, President Lori White announced Wednesday.

An anonymous donor contributed $150 million of the funds, with other donors adding $50 million in supporting matches.

It represents the largest gift in the university’s history and one of the largest ever received by any U.S. institution of higher education.

The money will help DePauw advance its Bold and Gold 2027 strategic plan, which among other things aims to create a three-school model centered on the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the new School of Business and Leadership, and the Creative School, slated to launch this fall to foster multidisciplinary innovation in technology, media and the arts.

The gifts will bolster initiatives across the university and be used to support faculty, scholarships and financial aid, student and spiritual life, and athletics; three-quarters of the money raised will go toward DePauw’s endowment.

“We are humbled by these gifts and grateful for the confidence they demonstrate in our vision for DePauw,” White said. “Thanks to support at this scale, we can focus on ensuring that our core academic programs and offerings are extraordinary in every way.”