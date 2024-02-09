You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Davidson College has suspended its chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity due to hazing that occurred during the spring 2023 semester, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday. Sigma Phi Epsilon’s national organization has also revoked the chapter’s charter.

Neither Davidson, a liberal arts college in North Carolina, nor the fraternity revealed the nature of the hazing, and it is unclear how many students were involved, according to the Observer.

“Members of SigEp are expected to treat others with dignity and respect, providing a safe and supportive environment,” the national Sigma Phi Epsilon organization wrote in a statement. “As this decision shows, the Fraternity takes these expectations seriously and holds our chapters to that standard.”