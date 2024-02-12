You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Richard Corcoran, interim president of New College of Florida, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Melissa L. Gilliam, executive vice president and provost at Ohio State University, has been chosen as president of Boston University, in Massachusetts.

Aaron Kuecker, interim president of Trinity Christian College, in Illinois, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Maris Lown, vice president for academic affairs at Union College of Union County, in New Jersey, has been promoted to provost/vice president for academic affairs there.

Marcos Rodriguez Jr., interim chancellor of the Lake County campus of Ivy Tech Community College, in Indiana, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.

Marion Underwood, dean for the College of Health and Human Sciences and Distinguished Professor of Psychological Sciences at Purdue University, in Indiana, has been selected as provost and executive vice president at Colorado State University.