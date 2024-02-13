Historically Black colleges and universities are poised to play a role in combating climate change, according to a new report by the United Negro College Fund, an organization representing private HBCUs.

The report, released Monday, is based on a survey of 20 HBCUs from 11 U.S. states and territories, including public and private institutions in rural, suburban and urban environments. The research was funded by the Waverly Street Foundation, which gives grants focused on climate solutions.

The survey found that 85 percent of these institutions had green programs in place, ranging from using solar panels on campus to creating community gardens and forming student-led environmental groups. The same percentage of institutions had recycling programs. Half of HBCU respondents offered degree or certificate programs related to sustainability, and 80 percent offered educational programs open to their surrounding communities on sustainability, including festivals, conferences and student projects. All the institutions promoted reducing energy use through campaigns or initiatives on their campuses.

Of the HBCUs surveyed, 40 percent identified climate and sustainability initiatives as “extremely” or “very” important compared to other possible priorities. A quarter of the HBCUs had a sustainability plan, while an additional 35 percent were considering it or in the process of making one. However, only 15 percent of these campuses had a budget set aside for environmental projects.

“HBCUs are extraordinary at helping their communities prepare for the next generation, so it is natural that they have embraced the cause of climate change and environmental justice,” Kendra Sharp, strategist at the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building, said in a press release. “With additional supports, HBCUs can transform the environmental realities of their communities while preparing the next leaders of the green economy.”

The report also recommends HBCUs create a network of “climate hubs,” centers where academics and community-based organizations partner to address climate issues, which the Waverly Street Foundation funds across the country.