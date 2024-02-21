You have /5 articles left.
Wheeling University suspended its president Tuesday evening, with pay and effective immediately, according to local news reports.

The Wheeling News-Register cited an emailed statement from the university saying that Ginny Favede, Wheeling’s president since 2019, had been suspended and relieved of her duties.

“The Board of Trustees is working to ensure that all functions of the University continue without disruption,” the statement added.

The West Virginia institution was on probation with its accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, from 2021 through early last year, for financial distress, among other things.

