The president of Calvin University, Wiebe Boer, resigned Monday after an external investigation revealed that he had engaged in “unwelcome and inappropriate communication and attention toward a non-student member of the community,” the institution said in a statement.

Boer, who became president of the Christian university in Michigan in 2022, did not do anything of a sexual or physical nature, Calvin’s statement said. “Dr. Boer denied some of the allegations but did admit to sending communications that were inappropriate and inconsistent with the high standard of conduct and character expected of the president of Calvin University,” it added.

The university appointed its vice president of advancement, Gregory Elzinga, to replace Boer on an interim basis.