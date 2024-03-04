You have /5 articles left.
The University of Maryland has ordered most fraternities and sororities on campus to stop holding social and recruitment events following allegations of unsafe conduct, The Washington Post reported.

In a letter to the presidents of campus Greek organizations Friday, student affairs officials noted that multiple chapters had been accused of activities that “threatened the safety and well-being of members of the university community,” the Post reported.

The letter did not specify the type of misconduct in question.

Pending the results of a “thorough investigation,” the university suspended all events on or off campus that involve alcohol, as well as “new member” activities, according to the letter.

“This directive means that every current member of the organization must not contact any new member or prospective new member via in-person, telephone, postal mail, any electronic means (including social media), or third-party communication,” the letter said.

The impacted organizations—21 fraternities and 16 sororities—are all members of the Interfraternity Council or the Panhellenic Association. The university’s five historically Black fraternities and sororities and 13 multicultural Greek organizations were not affected.

