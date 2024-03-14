You have /5 articles left.
A colorful painting abstractly depicting a shipwreck.

This Cecily Brown painting is one of over 200 pieces donated to Seattle University’s new museum.

Seattle University

Seattle University plans to start a new art museum using a recent donation from real estate developer Richard Hedreen, The New York Times reported. Hedreen donated his entire art collection—over 200 pieces worth, $300 million—and $25 million in seed money in honor of his late wife, Betty, a Seattle University alumna and an art museum trustee.

According to the university, it is the largest art collection ever donated to a U.S. university and the largest gift in Seattle University’s history.

“It’s a remarkable teaching collection,” the university’s president, Eduardo Peñalver, told the Times. “We look forward to having that on our campus and have our faculty, our students be able to use that across the entire curriculum in sparking their own learning and discussion.”

The museum will be open to both the public and members of the Seattle University community.

