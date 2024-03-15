You have /5 articles left.
This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, features a conversation about some of the hottest news developments unfolding in higher education today.

Topics include how the recent formation of a union for basketball players at Dartmouth College might help to reshape college sports, the turmoil created by the federal government’s botched roll-out of the federal financial aid form, and what Inside Higher Ed’s recent survey of college and university presidents says about higher education and about campus leaders themselves.

Joining the discussion on Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast is Katherine Knott, who covers federal policy for Inside Higher Ed, and Erin Hennessy, executive vice president at TVP Communications and an acute observer of higher education.

Listen to this episode here, or find out more about The Key here.

