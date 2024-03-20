Beleaguered Saint Augustine’s University plans to shift to remote learning and send students home from the North Carolina campus in early April, WRAL reported.

It’s the latest sign that the private HBCU in Raleigh is struggling to stay afloat. Last month SAU lost an appeal to maintain its accreditation, which the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges stripped in December over governance and financial issues. The university was also hit with a $7.9 million lien from the IRS for unpaid taxes.

Now students have been asked to leave campus by April 3, according to WRAL.

Alumni and other supporters have launched a “Save SAU” campaign, which, among other things, calls for the resignation of the Board of Trustees for breaching their fiduciary duty.

“We love our university and are making a concerted effort to ensure that the right changes are made by individuals we trust to oversee the institution during this dark period,” alumnus Devaron Benjamin said in a news release. “Those who created the issues, whether through intent or neglect, cannot be trusted to fix the problems. Our hope is that the board of trustees will care enough about this incredible institution to step down given their past and current performance. They need to give future generations a chance to love it like we do.”