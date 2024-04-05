You have /5 articles left.
Nine people were arrested at Stony Brook University for allegedly disrupting university activities during a March 26 pro-Palestinian rally on campus, Newsday reported. A university official said in an email that the protesters used a bullhorn and drum to make loud noises while rallying inside a university building.

The arrests prompted a backlash, with about 450 employees and students signing a letter opposing the arrests.

“The use of campus police to arrest students for holding a sit-in and the administration’s intolerance to peaceful protest threaten the free exchange of ideas and will have a chilling effect on the intellectual atmosphere of this university,” read the letter, which characterized the demonstration as a quiet sit-in. It also called for the charges to be dropped.

