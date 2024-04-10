You have /5 articles left.
More than half of bachelor’s degree holders are underemployed a year after graduation, and roughly four in 10 are still underemployed a full decade later. How worried should we be about those rates, and what can colleges and universities do to decrease them?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores that question through a discussion about “Talent Disrupted,” a recent report from Strada Education Foundation and the Burning Glass Institute, which adds important nuance to the larger discussion about post-college outcomes for graduates.

Joining the conversation are Carlo Salerno, managing director at the Burning Glass Institute and an author of the report, and Gary Daynes, founder and principal of Back Porch Consulting and a former professor and college administrator. They discuss what underemployment means and how serious a problem it is, the conditions that contribute to it, and what colleges and universities can do to shield their graduates from it.

Click here to listen to this episode, and find out more about The Key here.

Decision and Resource Tree Aids in Supporting Student Mental Health

One document colleges and universities can create to help faculty and staff respond to students' wellness concerns is

Doug Lederman

Careers

