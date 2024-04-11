You have /5 articles left.
Pro-Palestinian student protesters at Smith College have ended their occupation of the institution’s central administration building, New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) reported, but plan to move their sit-in outdoors to nearby Seelye Lawn.

The students have been calling for the campus to divest from weapons manufacturers after Smith’s Advisory Committee on Investor Responsibility rejected a divestment proposal.

According to NHPR, sit-in participants said they hope the new location will better allow them to engage with the college community and host lectures and discussions.

