You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Reverend Robert A. Dowd, vice president and associate provost at the University of Notre Dame, in Indiana, has been named president there.

William L.(Bill) Johnson, member of Congress, has been appointed as president of Youngstown State University, in Ohio.

Elizabeth Mauch, president of Bethany College, in Kansas, has been chosen as chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System.

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

Courtney Hills McBeth, senior vice president and chief program officer at Strada Education Foundation, in Indiana, has been selected as chief academic officer and provost at Western Governors University, in Utah.

Lizette Navarette, executive vice chancellor at the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, has been chosen as president of Woodland Community College, also in California.

Michael A. Palladino, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, in New Jersey, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stockton University, also in New Jersey.

Kimberly van Noort, interim chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Asheville, has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

Jenny Varner, acting president of Davidson-Davie Community College, in North Carolina, has been named to the president on a permanent basis.