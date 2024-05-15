You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Wiley, an academic publisher, has announced that it is closing 19 journals amid a massive influx of fake papers, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The publisher has retracted more than 11,300 “compromised” studies over the past two years. The Journal reported that at least two other academic publishers also have retracted hundreds of fake studies each.

The 19 journals were all previously owned by Hindawi, an Egyptian publishing company with a portfolio of about 250 journals that Wiley purchased in 2021. A Wiley spokesperson acknowledged that some of the journals had been impacted by fraudulent studies, but attributed the closures to other factors, such as low submission rates.

The fraudulent papers come from “paper mills,” businesses that charge their clients a fee to list them as an author on a fake study and submit it to academic journals. Paper mills often submit to multiple journals at once to have the best chance at getting published.

Most Popular

Wiley and Hindawi previously shut down four journals due to interference from paper mills in May 2023.

Next Story

Man opens huge book shaped like a doorway that enters a bright new world
Opinion
Career Advice
A Nonapocalyptic Vision of Graduate Education’s Future

It reconciles the academic and applied, and encourages researchers to operate both within the academy and beyond, wri

Written By

Johanna Alonso

More from Quick Takes

Man using a laptop computer chatting with an artificial intelligence asks for the answers he wants.
Quick Takes
College-Bound Students Concerned About AI Skills
Pro-Palestinian protesters wearing masks and holding signs stand on stairs near an encampment at the UCLA campus
Quick Takes
Poll: Nearly Half of Adults Oppose the Pro-Palestinian Protests at Colleges
A gold-domed building surrounded by mature trees in full foliage.
Quick Takes
Connecticut Waters Down Anti-Legacy Bill