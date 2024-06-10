You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The 13 pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied and defaced the president’s office at Stanford University last week have been charged with felony burglary, The Stanford Daily reported.

The protesters were arrested Wednesday after storming the office and barricading themselves inside, demanding the university divest from companies that do business with Israel.

According to a Stanford spokesperson, the protesters caused “extensive damage” both inside and outside Building 10, where the president’s office is located. Photos posted by a Daily reporter show graffiti that reads “Our School Now Bitch” and “F--k Amerikkka” spray-painted over a veterans’ war memorial.

The detained students were suspended and banned from campus through June 12, when the semester ends. Seniors will not be allowed to graduate, administrators said.

Bail was set at $20,000 per individual.