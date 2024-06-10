You have /5 articles left.
The 13 pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied and defaced the president’s office at Stanford University last week have been charged with felony burglary, The Stanford Daily reported.

The protesters were arrested Wednesday after storming the office and barricading themselves inside, demanding the university divest from companies that do business with Israel.

According to a Stanford spokesperson, the protesters caused “extensive damage” both inside and outside Building 10, where the president’s office is located. Photos posted by a Daily reporter show graffiti that reads “Our School Now Bitch” and “F--k Amerikkka” spray-painted over a veterans’ war memorial.

The detained students were suspended and banned from campus through June 12, when the semester ends. Seniors will not be allowed to graduate, administrators said.

Bail was set at $20,000 per individual.

A photo illustration with students replaced by silhouttes.
Business Cost-Cutting
A Rough Month for Campus Cuts

The end of the academic year brought announcements of job and program cuts at many institutions.

Susan H. Greenberg

