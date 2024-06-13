You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Two dozen protesters were arrested at the University of California, Los Angeles on Monday and told not to set foot on campus for two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A group of demonstrators had “roved around campus earlier in the day reciting the names of some of those who have died in Gaza” and dyed the waters of the campus’s Shapiro Fountain red, the Times reported. According to social media posts, the protesters also set up several new Palestine Solidarity Encampments, moving to new locations when police issued dispersal notices.

The university also asserted that the protesters had caused other damage on campus, including tampering with fire safety equipment and electrical equipment.

The protesters were eventually arrested during a confrontation with police and security guards. In a statement, UCLA’s associate vice chancellor for campus safety, Rick Braziel, said six police officers or security officials were injured, including one who had been hit in the head with an object.

In a statement on social media, the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at UCLA said multiple students were injured in the altercation with police, whom they alleged used rubber bullets and tear gas on protesters.

This was the latest of several major pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA. A previous pro-Palestinian encampment was attacked by counterprotesters, who shot fireworks into the area; police later arrested over 200 individuals and closed down the encampment. The university has come under scrutiny from Congress for its handling of these events.