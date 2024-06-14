You have /5 articles left.
Over 50 protesters at California State University, Los Angeles, occupied a student services building for hours Wednesday night, barricading multiple administrators—including university President Berenecea Johnson Eanes—inside with them, the Los Angeles Times reported.

After a few hours, most administrators found a way to exit. About a dozen, including the president, chose to stay behind “to manage the situation,” spokesperson Erik Frost Hollins said.

Protesters eventually dispersed early Thursday morning; no arrests were made but authorities declared the building a crime scene. Hollins reported “significant damage” to the first four floors, which were covered in graffiti and littered with broken furniture and equipment. Elsewhere on campus, protesters have inhabited a pro-Palestinian encampment for over 40 days.

