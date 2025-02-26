You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

North Idaho College will remain accredited after the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities lifted its show cause status and gave NIC an extension to resolve remaining issues.

NIC had been on show cause since February 2023, a status that required the college to demonstrate why its accreditation should not be revoked due to governance concerns.

The small community college in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, received a series of escalating warnings from its accreditor after a hyperconservative board majority focused on culture war issues, attempted to push out its president, hired personnel with political ties to several trustees without a formal bidding process and violated state open meetings laws on multiple occasions.

Most Popular

Those governance issues imperiled NIC’s accreditation.

But NIC has worked to resolve governance issues over the past year and the three trustees that comprised the majority are no longer on the five-member board following elections in this past fall.

The college community has been awaiting a decision on NIC’s fate since January, when administrators made their case to the commission about why NIC should not lose accreditation. This week, NWCCU noted progress on governance issues in removing NIC’s show cause sanction and gave it a year to remedy any remaining compliance concerns. 

“We’re happy they recognized all the efforts and good work being done at NIC. We look forward to putting this completely behind us,” NIC president Nick Swayne said in a written statement.

Advertisement

Next Story

The word "friendships" is spelled out in beads, with other scattered beads of different colors, some with letters, some without, strewn in the background.
Opinion
Career Advice Carpe Careers
Make Friends Early in Your Career

Graduate students and postdoctoral scholars can benefit in many ways from prioritizing friendships, Yi Hao and Mallor

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Accreditation Trustees & Regents Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

Lawmakers stand at a podium outside the Education Department building
Quick Takes
Hill Dems Press Trump Over Plans to Dismantle Education Department
White man in suit in front of brown-skinned man in uniform
Quick Takes
Hegseth Moves to End Race-Based Admissions at Military Academies
Rutgers event page overlaid with the word canceled
Quick Takes
Rutgers Center Cancels Conference in Response to Trump DEI Orders