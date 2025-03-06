You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Stacy Bartlett, currently the chief of staff at Point University in Georgia, will become the institution’s president, effective July 1.

Michael Benson, president of Coastal Carolina University, has been named the 27th president of West Virginia University, starting in July.

John Butler, the Haub Vice President for University Mission and Ministry at Boston College, has been appointed the institution’s president, beginning in the summer of 2026.

Elizabeth Cantwell, president of the Utah State University system, has been appointed president of Washington State University, effective April 1.

Sylvia Cox, executive vice president and chief academic officer at Southeastern Community College, has been named president of Rockingham Community College, effective May 1.



Wendy Elmore, currently executive vice president and provost of Lamar State College–Orange in Texas, has been named the institution’s next president, effective June 1.

Andrea Goldsmith, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Princeton University, will become the seventh president of Stony Brook University, effective Aug. 1.

Adam Hasner, executive vice president of public policy for the Geo Group, has been named president of Florida Atlantic University.

Elizabeth Kiss, who most recently served as CEO of the Rhodes Trust, will become president of Union College, effective July 1.

Michelle Larson, president and CEO of the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, has been named president of Clarkson University, effective April 1.

Dean McCurdy, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Ivy Tech Community College, has been named president of Colby-Sawyer College, effective June 1.

Heather Norris, formerly the interim chancellor of Appalachian State University, has been appointed to the position permanently, effective March 1.

Joseph Odenwald, president of Southwestern Michigan College, has been named president of Alma College, effective June 1.

Andrew Rich, dean of the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at the City College of New York, has been appointed president of Franklin & Marshall College, beginning this summer.

Daniel Shipp, the president of Pittsburg State University, has been named president of Maryville University in Missouri, starting in June.

Shane Smeed, president of Park University in Missouri, has been appointed president of Utah Tech University.

Gentry Sutton, currently executive vice president and vice president of advancement at Warner University in Florida, has been appointed president of the institution.

Suzanne Walsh, president of Bennett College in North Carolina, has been named president of City University of Seattle, effective July 1.

Jermaine Whirl, who most recently served as president of Augusta Technical College, has been appointed president of Savannah State University, effective April 1.