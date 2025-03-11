You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University won’t host a conference of science journalists and other science writers that was set for October after the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts have created uncertainty for the institutions.

The National Association of Science Writers and the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing, which were putting on the ScienceWriters2025 conference, released a joint statement saying they’re seeking a new venue. They said the universities informed the council last month that “they were withdrawing their commitment, including the financial support,” which had been “substantial.”

Both universities cited fiscal concerns for backing out. A Carnegie Mellon spokesperson provided a statement that specifically pointed to “the financial impact of federal research funding cuts,” which include the Trump administration’s plan to slash National Institutes of Health payments for indirect research costs. A federal district court judge has blocked the NIH from implementing such cuts, at least temporarily.

“While we looked forward to helping facilitate this worthwhile event, given the current climate and uncertainties ahead, we could not commit to providing the support necessary for an event of this magnitude,” the statement said. Tinsley Davis, executive director of the National Association of Science Writers, said conference attendance ranges from 600 to 850 annually.

A spokesperson for Pitt sent Inside Higher Ed a statement saying that “recognizing the changing circumstances and need for fiscal prudence while we evaluate the evolving landscape, the University of Pittsburgh regrettably is no longer in a position to co-host.”

Neither university provided interviews Monday, nor did the spokespeople say how much hosting would’ve cost.

In an email, Davis said, “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of messages of support and interest in helping from public and private institutions and members of our community in the days since the announcement.” She said she’s “optimistic that we will have a new venue.”