Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, abruptly removed Bert Ellis—one of his own appointees—from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Youngkin confirmed the move in a letter to Ellis posted online.

“While I thank you for your hard work, your conduct on many occasions has violated the Commonwealth’s Code of Conduct for our Boards and Commissions and the Board of Visitors’ Statement of Visitor Responsibilities,” Youngkin wrote.

Youngkin, who appointed Ellis to UVA’s board in June 2022, reportedly disapproved of his combative style. The Post reported that the governor had asked him to step down, but Ellis balked at working with the administration to craft a statement about his resignation. Following that hesitation, Youngkin reportedly took the unusual step of removing Ellis from UVA’s board.

Ellis was serving a four-year term set to end next June.

As a member of UVA’s Board of Visitors, Ellis frequently caused controversy. Among other things, he insulted university staffers and sought to downplay the history of slavery at UVA, which was founded by Thomas Jefferson. Before he was appointed to the board, Ellis, who is a UVA graduate, sparked controversy for removing a poster that read “fuck UVA” from a student’s door on campus. Ellis has also been criticized for his connections to the Jefferson Council, a conservative alumni organization, which he led, that is frequently critical of UVA leadership.

Neither UVA nor Ellis responded to requests for comment from Inside Higher Ed.