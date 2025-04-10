The University of Cincinnati has removed “biological male” and “biological female” bathroom signs that caused outrage when they were first put up in February. In total, posting, taking down and replacing the signs cost $16,000, according to public records acquired by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The signs went up after an Ohio law requiring K-12 and college students to use bathrooms, locker rooms and dorms that match their sex assigned at birth went into effect. University administrators later said in an email to students the signs had been an “error,” and a Republican sponsor of the legislation confirmed to the Enquirer that the word “biological” was not necessary for compliance with the law.

Overall, 117 signs were posted in residence halls at the university.

They went up amid a larger rollback of DEI initiatives at the university in response to President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI executive order and the February Dear Colleague letter banning all race-based programs in higher education. Since then, Ohio also passed a law banning DEI, and it appears UC is currently reviewing its DEI programs to comply with state and federal requirements, according to an FAQ on the institution’s website.