Scott Yenor, chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of West Florida, resigned Wednesday ahead of a looming fight with lawmakers, The Pensacola News Journal reported.

Yenor, a political science professor at Boise State University, made national headlines in 2021 when he made misogynistic remarks at the National Conservatism Conference, taking aim at feminism and arguing that women should not pursue certain career fields, such as engineering.

He also described “independent women” as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome.”

Yenor and other conservative trustees appointed at UWF in January faced protests from the community. But it was ultimately pressure from state lawmakers over other remarks that seemed to push Yenor out. In a series of social media posts in February, Yenor seemed to imply that only straight white men should be in political leadership posts. Some critics, including Randy Fine, a Republican state senator at the time of the post, read his remarks as exclusionary of Jewish men. (Fine recently won a special election to represent Florida’s 6th Congressional District.)

Fine, who is Jewish, subsequently called Yenor a “bigot” and “misogynist.”

Under Florida law, a trustee appointed by the governor can begin serving immediately, before confirmation by the State Legislature. With the confirmation process underway, Yenor stepped aside amid speculation that lawmakers could refuse to sign off on his appointment.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis’ higher education reforms are models for the country,” Yenor wrote in a resignation email obtained by The Pensacola News Journal. “I was looking forward to bringing the Governor’s positive vision for higher education to the University of West Florida (UWF) as a member of the Board of Trustees. Opposition to my nomination among a group within Florida’s senate, however, leads me to resign from UWF’s Board of Trustees effectively immediately.”

The potential rejection would mark a rare break between DeSantis and Florida’s Republican-dominated Legislature, which has largely supported the governor’s agenda during his time in office. Earlier this year, the Senate Appropriations Committee did not confirm Adam Kissel, another UWF board appointee, though there is still a path for him to be confirmed anyway. In 2023, the Florida Senate rejected another DeSantis pick and bumped Eddie Speir from the New College of Florida board simply by not taking action on the confirmation rather than rejecting it.