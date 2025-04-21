You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Simpson College president Jay Byers, 54, was found dead in his campus residence Thursday after missing a scheduled Zoom meeting that morning, The Des Moines Register reported.

Byers, a 1993 graduate of Simpson College, had led the private institution since July 2023. Prior to taking on the presidential role, Byers served on the college’s Board of Trustees for 11 years. Byers was also known locally for his work on regional economic development.

Police in Indianola, Iowa, where the small college is located, said the death was under investigation. However, the newspaper reported there was no suspicion of foul play.

Board chair Terry Handley called his death “stunning and devastating” in a Thursday statement.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to share our heartfelt condolences to the many people who knew and loved President Byers, including his family, friends and Simpson family,” Handley wrote.

Simpson canceled classes on Friday and made grief counselors available to students and staff.