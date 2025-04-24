You have /5 articles left.
The University of South Carolina has received a $75 million gift to enhance its College of Arts and Sciences, officials announced Wednesday.

The gift comes from alumnus Peter McCausland and his family foundation.

It will be used to expand career development opportunities for students, in part by providing internship stipends for up to 150 students per year. It will also support the university's fast-growing neuroscience major and the McCausland Faculty Fellowship, established in 2014 to recognize faculty who excel in both teaching and research.

“Through this gift, I hope to continue the legacy of excellence of the faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences, while expanding the opportunities for students majoring in arts and sciences to leave USC with the curiosity and critical thinking skills to help them pursue their dreams,” said Peter McCausland, who graduated in 1971 and went on to found an industrial chemical company.

“This gift from Peter and Bonnie and the McCausland Foundation marks a new beginning for our university’s oldest and largest college,” said USC president Michael Amiridis. “The broad reach of this investment in the arts, humanities and sciences will expand opportunities for USC students and impact the state of South Carolina for generations to come.”

The school will be renamed the McCausland College of Arts and Sciences in their honor.

