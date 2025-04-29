You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Another 700 National Science Foundation grants were slashed Friday, the day after the agency’s director quit and a week after the president’s Department of Government Efficiency cut 400 NSF grants for being related to diversity, equity and inclusion, USA Today reported.

Among the grants cut were funding for research into online STEM education for girls and a project that sought to make scientific conferences more accessible to scholars at rural institutions.

The cuts follow drastic changes to NSF’s priorities. The NSF will no longer grant awards that have what the agency called a “narrow impact limited to subgroups of people based on protected class or characteristics.” It also said it would stop funding research into misinformation.