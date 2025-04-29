You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Following a recent spending controversy, the Connecticut State Colleges and University system has declined to renew Chancellor Terrence Cheng’s contract, officials announced Monday.

The statement about his departure did not address recent concerns about spending or other controversies during Cheng’s tenure. Instead, system officials highlighted his accomplishments, noting a 4.4 percent enrollment increase last fall and his leadership in consolidating the state’s 12 community colleges into a single institution, which received accreditation in 2023.

Cheng will step down when his contract ends on June 30 but remain a strategic adviser to the Board of Regents. It is unclear how long he will remain in that role. In the coming weeks, an interim chancellor will also be appointed, according to the statement.

Cheng, who has led the system since 2021, had an often-contentious tenure. As chancellor he navigated a tense consolidation process and state budget challenges.

The outgoing chancellor also riled system employees and lawmakers alike after reports emerged that he had spent lavishly on meals and chauffeured rides to his home in New York. Cheng initially defended his spending as typical for higher education, but later apologized. His apology, however, appeared to do little to ease lawmakers' concerns; some Republicans called for Cheng’s firing, while Democratic governor Ned Lamont requested an independent audit of the system due to concerns about fiscal transparency and accountability.

News of Cheng’s departure as chancellor was met with calls for more oversight of higher education, The Hartford Courant reported, with some GOP lawmakers expressing concern that he will remain at the system in another role.