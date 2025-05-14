You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

New York governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Friday making community college free for adult residents of the state pursuing careers in high-demand fields, including nursing, teaching, technology and engineering.

The governor’s fiscal year 2026 budget designates $47 million—$28.2 million for State University of New York campuses and $18.8 million for the City University of New York—to cover the remaining costs of tuition, books and fees for students between the ages of 25 and 55 aiming to complete select associate degrees.

“When my dad got his college degree, our family’s life was changed forever—I want every New York student to have that opportunity,” Hochul said in a statement. “I am proud to announce that with the passage of this budget, New Yorkers now have the chance to pursue a free associate degree at SUNY and CUNY community colleges to help fill the in-demand jobs of tomorrow.”

New York’s community college leaders celebrated the move.

“These vital resources will enable CUNY to offer an affordable, first-class education and a pathway to upward mobility for students now and in the future,” said CUNY chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “For many CUNY students, this path starts at community college.”

SUNY chancellor John King called the initiative “nothing short of a game-changer” that will “open the door to upward mobility and career advancement for adults ages 25-55 who do not already have a degree.”