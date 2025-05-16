You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

New York University will withhold the diploma of a student commencement speaker who used his speech Wednesday to condemn what he called “the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”

According to a statement released by a university spokesperson after the speech, the student, Logan Rozos, “lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules.” The university is pursuing disciplinary actions and will withhold his diploma while that process proceeds.

“NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him,” the statement continued.

Rozos spoke at the ceremony for the university’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study. He told the crowd he was “freaking out” about delivering the controversial speech, but that he felt a “moral and political” obligation to use the platform to speak out in support of Palestinians. Video of the speech shows graduates in caps and gowns clapping and cheering for Rozos and some giving him a standing ovation, though some boos and jeers can be heard off camera.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Next Story

Six wooden alphabet blocks are juxtaposed against a bright yellow background in this illustration of the concept of fairness and unfairness. Two of the blocks read "UN" and are separated with a space from four more blocks that say "FAIR."
Opinion
Views
The Contest Over Fairness in Higher Ed

Not every claim of unfairness is equal, Uma Mazyck Jayakumar writes.

Written By

Johanna Alonso

Share This Article

Found In

Free Speech

More from Quick Takes

A light-skinned man with white hair wearing the vestments of the pope.
Quick Takes
From Villanova to the Vatican—Pope Leo XIV
People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard
Demonstrators hold signs with photos of Mahmoud Khalil that say "Free Mahmoud, free Palestine"
Quick Takes
Judge Temporarily Blocks Columbia Graduate’s Deportation