You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

The body that accredits medical schools leading to MD degrees has dropped diversity as a standard, USA Today reported.

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education, which is sponsored by the Association of American Medical Colleges and the American Medical Association, voted to stop evaluating diversity programs as a measure of a medical school's quality after “thoughtful and careful consideration and discussion,” according to a committee spokesperson.

In the 2023 edition of the published accreditation manual, which went into effect July 1, 2024, the academic and learning standards include a section on diversity programs and partnerships, which says medical schools should have policies and practices in place “to achieve mission-appropriate diversity outcomes” among students, faculty and administrators.

Most Popular

“These activities include the use of programs and/or partnerships aimed at achieving diversity among qualified applicants for medical school admission and the evaluation of program and partnership outcomes,” it reads.

In the edition published this month, set to go into effect July 1, that paragraph has been excised.

“We're just dumbfounded by this decision made by LCME,” Virginia Caine, a professor of medicine at Indiana University and president of the National Medical Association, which represents Black physicians, told USA Today. “We have such a rich and incredible history of talented Black physicians. If we knock out the access before they even are entering medical schools or academic schools, we're just going to be a nation that's not as creative, not as innovative and not as successful.”

Advertisement

Next Story

An open gate to Harvard University's campus with three students walking through it.
Government Politics & Elections
Harvard Wins Injunction to Protect International Students

Academics and free speech groups condemned the abrupt revocation of Harvard’s ability to enroll international student

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Share This Article

Found In

Race & Ethnicity

More from Quick Takes

A row of six pawns (chess pieces) against a gray background. Five of the pawns are white and one pawn, placed second to the right, is black.
Opinion
Views
A Return to Racial Quotas in Admission?

The Trump administration seems to view “too many” Black and Hispanic students at a selective college as cause for sus

A student stands in front of a ladder with a couple of missing rungs.
Admissions Traditional-Age
Vulnerable Students See College On-Ramps Pull Away

Summer bridge programs have long helped students from underrepresented backgrounds start their college journey.

Rachel Hardeman, former directorship of the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity at the University of Minnesota.
Faculty Issues Research
U of Minnesota Antiracism Center to Close After Founder Steps Down

Rachel Hardeman, who faces plagiarism allegations, left the university under a resignation agreement.