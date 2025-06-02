You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

Colgate University has received a $50 million gift from alumnus Peter Kellner, part of a total $105 million donated by five alumni to support the institution’s Campaign for the Third Century.

Kellner’s donation represents the largest single gift in the university’s history.

Colgate launched the Third-Century Plan during its bicentennial celebration in 2019; its goals include attracting more high-quality faculty, increasing financial aid and building a residential commons system for all students, among other things. In 2022, the university launched the campaign with the aim of raising $1 billion for the plan.

Most Popular

“When President [Brian] Casey began working with the faculty, administration, and trustees on the Third-Century Plan, that really grabbed me—recognizing that it’s not going to be done overnight,” said Kellner. “I wanted to do something that really would have an impact on the university.”

A new social center will anchor student life on the lower campus, where housing for juniors and seniors—including an abundance of single rooms—is also being built or renovated.

“Residential life at Colgate plays an important part in the education of our students,” said vice president and dean of the college Paul McLoughlin. “In their first and second years, they build community with their classmates. In their junior and senior years, we want that experience to continue even as they build the skills to live independently and to be good citizens after they graduate. I am so grateful for the gifts that have made it possible for Colgate to achieve this vision.”

Advertisement

Next Story

An illustration of a man, in silhouette, walking away through a door; yellow light illuminates the doorway and the path to it, while everything surrounding is black.
Opinion
Career Advice Advancing as an Administrator
Presidential Transitions: Navigating the Twilight

Patrick Sanaghan and Dorothy Escribano offer advice on ending a presidency well.

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Share This Article

Found In

Private Nonprofit Colleges Fundraising

More from Quick Takes

Kermit the puppet smiles at a bronze likeness of himself and Jim Henson at the University of Maryland, College Park, campus
Quick Takes
A Hoppy Commencement
A light-skinned man with white hair wearing the vestments of the pope.
Quick Takes
From Villanova to the Vatican—Pope Leo XIV
People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard