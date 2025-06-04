You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Salvador Aceves, who has served as president of Regis College in Denver since 2023, has been named president of the University of San Francisco, effective in August.

Jesse Bernal, vice president for strategy and university initiatives, chief of staff to the president, and chief executive of public charter schools at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, has been appointed president of Western Connecticut State University, effective July 11.

F. DuBois Bowman, dean of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, has been named president of Morehouse College in Atlanta, effective July 15.

Michael Brophy, president of Hilbert College in Buffalo, N.Y., has been appointed president of Hudson Valley Community College, effective Aug. 1.

James Holloway, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Mexico, has been selected as the next president of the University of Toledo, effective July 15.

Jack Hu, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Georgia, has been appointed the next chancellor of the University of California, Riverside, effective July 15.

Linda Kingston, vice president for academic and student affairs at Lake Superior College in Minnesota, has been named president of the institution, effective July 1.

John Loyack, who served as president of Alvernia University in Pennsylvania from 2019 to 2024, will assume the presidency of Rider University in New Jersey, effective this summer.

Jeremy Moreland, who most recently served as president of William Woods University in Missouri, has been named president of Saybrook University in California.

Kathy Murphy, president of Gadsden State Community College in Alabama, has been named president of Wallace Community College, also in Alabama, effective June 1.

John Nunes, who served as interim president of California Lutheran University since June 1, 2024, was appointed permanent president of the institution, effective June 1, 2025.

Thomas Poon, Loyola Marymount University’s executive vice president and provost, assumed the presidency of the institution on June 1.

Alberto Román, interim chancellor of the Los Angeles Community College District, has been appointed permanent chancellor.

Tonya Smith-Jackson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, has been appointed chancellor of Rutgers University–Newark, effective Aug. 1.

William Tate IV, president of the Louisiana State University system since May 2021, has been appointed president of Rutgers, the state university of New Jersey, effective July 1.

Lori Varlotta, who served as president of California Lutheran University from 2020 to 2024, has been named president of Antioch University, effective Aug. 11.

Pakou Yang, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Century College in Minnesota, has been appointed interim president of Normandale Community College in Minnesota, effective June 4.