You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE

The Department of Education is requiring colleges and universities to implement stricter identity-verification measures for some first-time applicants for federal student aid, according to a Friday announcement.

The new measures, which are intended to remain in place until the Federal Student Aid office establishes a permanent screening process for FAFSA applicants this fall, applies only to first-time federal aid applicants for the 2025–26 academic year. Students whose identities are questioned must submit to their institution—either in person or on a video call—an “unexpired, valid, government-issued photo identification,” which the institution must keep a copy of. 

ED predicted approximately 125,000 students would be affected.

Most Popular

Additional guidance from FSA instructs college administrators on what to do if they detect or suspect fraud.

Department officials called the stricter verification measures part of “a nationwide effort to eliminate identity theft and fraud in the federal student aid programs for the fall 2025 semester to protect taxpayers while significantly reducing the administrative burden on colleges and universities.”

According to ED’s announcement, FSA detected 150,000 suspect identities on FAFSA forms in the last week alone. As Inside Higher Ed has reported, California has for years been battling a tide of “ghost students” that steal financial aid awards.

“When rampant fraud is taking aid away from eligible students, disrupting the operations of colleges, and ripping off taxpayers, we have a responsibility to act,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. “Today’s actions will implement temporary changes to the current verification process to prevent identity theft fraud. We will continue to build longer-term solutions that reduce the administrative burden on institutions and protect American taxpayers who underwrite federal student aid programs.”  

Advertisement

Next Story

Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State University
Business Cost-Cutting
May Brought Deep Cuts at Multiple Colleges

Colleges laid off well over 800 employees last month due to a mix of enrollment challenges and state funding iss

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Share This Article

Found In

Financial Aid Student Aid Policy

More from Quick Takes

Kermit the puppet smiles at a bronze likeness of himself and Jim Henson at the University of Maryland, College Park, campus
Quick Takes
A Hoppy Commencement
A light-skinned man with white hair wearing the vestments of the pope.
Quick Takes
From Villanova to the Vatican—Pope Leo XIV
People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Quick Takes
McMahon: No New Grants for Harvard