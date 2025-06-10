You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Hillel International, the pro-Israel Jewish campus organization, is hiring for a new position that it says will combat faculty antisemitism.

According to the job posting, the vice president of faculty programs and initiatives will educate provosts, lower-level academic leaders and faculty to understand and address antisemitism. Among other duties, the position will also help raise money and will work with the Academic Engagement Network, a Jewish and Zionist faculty and administrator group, Hillel says.

Citing reports of increased antisemitic activity on campuses—especially since Oct. 7, 2023—Hillel’s posting adds that “a particularly worrisome feature of this increase has occurred in academic and co-curricular contexts, where Jewish students have reported over 340 incidents specifically initiated by faculty since 10/7 and over 160 in this academic year alone.”



“These incidents include being singled out, marginalized, bullied, and having their academic experiences distorted by faculty inserting personal political objectives and biases into class discussions, readings, assignments, and exams that are unrelated to the subject matter of the course,” the posting says.

Hillel is asking tenured faculty who've held leadership roles in higher education to apply; the anticipated compensation range is $175,000–$215,000.

Since the current war in Gaza began, a spate of pro-Palestinian faculty and graduate student workers have faced investigations and punishments for their actual or alleged speech or protest participation.

In an email Monday, Mark Rotenberg, Hillel’s general counsel and senior vice president for university initiatives, said the group “created this new position to work collaboratively with university leaders and faculty.” He said, “Jewish students have been subjected to increasing marginalization and intimidation in academic settings, which must be addressed.”