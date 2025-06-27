You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The U.S. Department of Justice demanded University of Virginia president Jim Ryan resign amid an investigation of UVA’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, The New York Times reported.

In February the Trump administration deemed all race-conscious student programs, resources and financial aid illegal and threatened to withhold funds from institutions that failed to eliminate these programs and resources. However, critics have argued that sweeping pronunciation was vague, and that guidance was eventually blocked by the courts.

Now the Justice Department has reportedly accused Ryan of not dismantling the university’s DEI programs and alleged he misrepresented efforts to wind such initiatives down. That demand was allegedly made by Gregory Brown, the deputy assistant attorney for civil rights. Brown, a UVA graduate, sued the university in 2024 on behalf of a Jewish student who accused administrators of overlooking antisemitic harassment. The case was settled in December.

That former student now reportedly works in the White House under Trump aide Stephen Miller.

Demands for Ryan to step down in order for the DOJ to resolve the case, as reported, would amount to a highly unusual intrusion by the federal government into university governance.

Neither the DOJ nor UVA provided comment to the Times.

Ryan has also faced pressure from the Jefferson Council, a conservative alumni group. Last month, the group called for UVA’s Board of Visitors to fire Ryan, accusing him of failing to protect students from gun violence, allowing antisemitism to run rampant, pushing DEI and more.

Ryan, a graduate of UVA’s law school, has led the university since 2018.