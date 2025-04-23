You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Sign Up, It’s FREE
Aerial View of Burton Memorial Tower Amidst Urban Landscape, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

The Graduate Employees’ Organization union says pro-Palestine activists were targeted.

Nicholas Klein/iStock/Getty Images

Police raided five homes connected to University of Michigan pro-Palestinian activists on Wednesday, according to the university’s graduate student union. A spokesperson for the state’s attorney general told Inside Higher Ed the investigation is into “multi-jurisdictional acts of vandalism” but didn’t provide many more details.

Danny Wimmer, press secretary for Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said the search warrants were part of an attorney general investigation “against multiple individuals in multiple jurisdictions including Ann Arbor, Canton and Ypsilanti.”

Wimmer said many agencies were involved Wednesday, including local, state and federal authorities, but he didn’t name specific ones and didn’t say whether personal items had been confiscated. He said the searches weren’t related to campus protest activity.

Most Popular

In a post on X, the attorney general’s office said the alleged vandalism was “against multiple homes, organizations, and businesses in multiple counties.”

Lavinia Dunagan, a Ph.D. student who is a co-chair of the union’s communications committee, said at least seven people were detained but none arrested. All are students, save for one employee of Michigan Medicine, she said. She declined to name them, saying she didn’t know all of their identities and citing safety concerns for those who were targeted.

Brian Taylor, a university spokesperson, deferred questions to the attorney general’s office.

Advertisement

Dunagan said those detained were taken into officers’ cars and not allowed to leave until they provided information and allowed cheek swabs. She said the FBI, Michigan State Police and local police were involved.

The union—the Graduate Employees’ Organization, or GEO—said in a news release that “officers detained and questioned two activists, including a member of GEO, and confiscated their electronic devices” in Ann Arbor, home of Michigan’s flagship campus. GEO also said four people were “detained and released” in Ypsilanti, and one home was “raided” in Canton.

“The officers also confiscated personal belongings from multiple residences and at least two cars,” GEO said, adding that “at this time, all activists are safe.”

Advertisement

Wimmer did say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasn’t involved, and that the attorney general’s office believes all subjects of the search warrants are U.S. citizens. The union also said in its release, “We are not aware of any visa holders being affected by these raids.”

The state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a news release that homes of “students and former students at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor who were involved in pro-Palestinian activism were raided.” The organization said, “Property damage at residences took place, and individuals were handcuffed without charges during the aggressive raids.”

The organization said it had staff “on location at one of the raided residences” and it “continues to offer legal assistance to those impacted and is actively monitoring the situation for potential civil rights violations.”

Dunagan said, “We are just really concerned about potentially future repression of political activity.”

Next Story

Cover of The Hidden Globe
Opinion
Blogs Learning Innovation
‘The Hidden Globe’ and the Attack on Universities

How the roots of economic inequality help to explain the assault on higher education.

Written By

Ryan Quinn

Share This Article

Found In

Diversity Labor & Unionization Safety

More from Free Speech

People walk through a gate as they exit Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University.
Government Politics & Elections
The Process of Punishing Harvard

The Trump administration has threatened to strip Harvard of its ability to host international students and is reporte

students protesting
Students Free Speech
5 Takeaways From a Conference on Free Speech in Higher Ed

Leaders in higher education spoke candidly about their concerns regarding trust in higher education and Trump’s targe

A stack of newspapers
Students Free Speech
Should Student Journalists Censor Protesters’ Names?

Traditional journalistic wisdom says publications should rarely edit a source’s name out of an already-published arti