Previously, Adam Nemeroff and I were colleagues at Dartmouth, and before that, I worked at Quinnipiac University in the earliest days of their online learning journey. While we can’t walk around the pond at Dartmouth as frequently as we used to, we got to catch up for a “Zoom walk” last week.

Adam, the Office of Learning Design and Technology director at Quinnipiac, will soon lead their new Quinnipiac Innovations in Learning and Teaching (QILT) team. Recently, he combined his team with the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Adam’s team is recruiting for a new director of faculty advancement in teaching excellence to lead teaching enhancement activities across all of the unit’s programs.

If you want to submit your application, please visit QU’s hiring portal.

Adam was gracious enough to answer some questions about this new role.

And for full transparency, UVA’s Kemi Jona gets credit for the thinking and language of these questions.

Q: What is the university mandate behind this role? How does it help align with and advance the university’s strategic priorities?

A: Recently, we happened upon a compelling opportunity. I have always been captivated by integrated learning design, teaching centers and learning technologies units. When my colleague, JT Torres, shared his departure, it seemed like a great moment to explore the idea we were previously exploring for an integrated center. My prior experiences at UConn, Dartmouth and now Quinnipiac taught me that the more integrated the teaching hub concept, the simpler it is to provide faculty services and connect internal resources effectively. This moment presented the perfect opportunity to do exactly that at Quinnipiac, and we have received exceptionally positive feedback about the concept from the faculty.

The Director for Faculty Advancement in Teaching Excellence is accountable for leading initiatives to build community and improve educational practices at Quinnipiac University. This includes promoting inclusive teaching and integrating cutting-edge pedagogy, technology and inclusive teaching practices. The role is crucial to support the university’s objective of being at the forefront of educational innovation. The Director will aim to develop a dynamic learning environment that can adapt to the changing academic and professional landscapes, thus increasing the readiness and success of our diverse student population. Additionally, the Director will support the work of faculty fellows working on teaching projects, the Quinnipiac University Writing and Critical Thinking (QUWACT) program, and the Inclusive Excellence in Teaching Lab. The goal is to create a hub-and-spoke model to connect and enhance this work across the team and the university.

Q: Where does the role sit within the university structure? How will the person in this role engage with other units and leaders across campus?

A: I’d like to express my admiration for the fantastic team I am privileged to lead. We have six exceptional learning designers and learning media professionals who are a pleasure to work with. Our team is expanding, which is an exciting time for our team and the institution. We are a collaborative and creative group that loves to dig into challenging problems and work together to develop innovative and effective solutions.

Quinnipiac University has a vibrant culture centered around teaching and learning. Every educator is deeply committed to their students’ success, and this dedication is evident in nearly every conversation I’ve had with them. I noticed this culture as soon as I arrived in August 2023. As part of the QILT team, the Director reports to me directly, and we work together as part of the Academic Affairs division. The Director’s role fosters excellence and innovation in teaching and facilitates collaboration across all academic and administrative units. The Director is pivotal in promoting the university’s overall educational success by synchronizing efforts and ensuring that faculty development and pedagogical innovation are integrated into the university’s academic strategies.

Our university has a robust infrastructure to support our students’ wellness, success and retention, overseen by our Learning Commons, the schools, and several additional units. We are excited to welcome someone to our team who can help promote targeted interventions based on what we are learning about student learning. There is a great deal of interest in this concept on campus. If we can implement it successfully, it has the potential to lead to significant improvements in student learning outcomes and teaching effectiveness. We believe this individual will be crucial in making this vision a reality.

Q: What would success look like in one year? Three years? Beyond?

A: Building relationships with the QU teaching and learning community is crucial in the first year. We strive to develop comprehensive initiatives that cater to faculty teaching practices and needs in support of their student learning. By the end of the third year, we expect significant improvements in teaching quality and student engagement. Our long-term success will be measured by Quinnipiac’s recognition as a leader in educational innovation, characterized by sustained enhancements in faculty performance and student outcomes that align with our strategic academic objectives.

Q: What kinds of future roles would someone who took this position be prepared for?

A: Individuals with experience in CTLs and teaching and learning innovation activities have various opportunities to evolve. This includes opportunities in similar organizations, administration roles in academic affairs, and work in related areas such as online learning, student learning assessment and institutional DEIAB work. I’m excited to bring someone great into this role and create pathways for their development within the QU community and beyond!